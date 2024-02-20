Kansas sports betting handle reaches $239m in January

The handle increased 16.3 per cent compared to the same month in 2023.

US.- Kansas’s sports betting handle was $239.6m in January, up 16.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2023 but down 7.7 per cent from December’s $259.7m. Online betting accounted for $228.6m of all bets while $11.5m was wagered at retail sportsbooks.

Revenue was $14.3m, up 138.3 per cent year-on-year but 28.9 per cent behind the record $20.1m posted in December 2023. Revenue from online sports betting was $14.3m. Retail’s revenue share for the month reached $668,086.

Kansas Star and partner Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel, were the top performers in the online sector. Revenue from the partnership was $6.1m from $77.3m. Boot Hill Casino and DraftKings registered $5.9m from $96.7m and Kansas Crossing and BetMGM $1.2m from $21.1m in online bets.

Turning to retail, Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway partnered with ESPNBet generated revenue of $422,845 from $8.9m in wagers. Kansas Star and FanDuel generated $164,669 from $1.5m, ahead of Boot Hill and DraftKings with $53,732 from $402,722.

Senate proposes strict limits on online sports betting ads

The Kansas Senate has introduced SB 432, a bill aimed at severely limiting sports betting advertisements on websites and apps. The bill, which would have a big potential impact on affiliates as well as operators, has been referred to the Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs.

The bill seeks to add new language to Kansas legislation. It would read: “No advertisements for sports wagering shall be published, broadcast or otherwise presented through any internet website, other online medium or electronic device application, except such advertisements may be published as part of the content offered by an interactive sports wagering platform that has been affirmatively accessed by an individual holding an account with such platform.”