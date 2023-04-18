Kansas sports betting handle hits new record in March

The state’s six sportsbooks registered a $206.3m handle, an increase of 6.3 per cent from February.

US.- Kansas sportsbooks took $206.3m in bets in March, up 6.3 per cent from February’s $194m. That’s the highest total since the state’s market opened in September, beating January’s $206m.

Revenue was $46,000, up 25 per cent from February’s $35,916. Operators paid $911,159 in tax, up 80 per cent month-over-month, from $1,134 in February.

Kansas Lottery public information officer Cory Thone said to BetKansas.com: “March was a really solid month for sports betting in Kansas, thanks in large part to the NCAA basketball tournament,” Thone. College basketball is very popular in Sunflower State, and players were excited to engage with their favorite teams and tournaments. We are looking forward to learning more about our players as we hit the spring and summer sports seasons.”

Sportsbooks at Kansas’s four state-owned casinos began accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms on September 1 in a soft launch. The full launch was on September 8.

DraftKings sportsbook opens at Boot Hill Casino, Kansas

Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Dodge City has opened its 2,500-square-foot DraftKings sportsbook retail location. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday (March 10). Kansas launched legal sports betting in September 2022.

The facility provides sports betting and viewing with a 17-foot LED video wall, several high-definition television, two cashier stations, four betting kiosks, sportsbook lounge seating and food and beverage options. Kansas City Chiefs player Neil Smith was at the opening event.