Kansas sports betting handle grows 18% in October

The state will receive $141,088 in taxes for the month.

The Kansas Lottery has reported a $190m sports betting handle for October.

US.- The Kansas Lottery has reported a sports betting handle of $190m for October, the second month of operations. That’s an increase of 18 per cent from September, when sports wagering launched in the state. Consumers spent $181.7m online and $8.2m at retail facilities.

Gross revenue for Kansas operators dipped from $22m to $18.6m. The four retail venues and six mobile sportsbooks had a 9.8 per cent hold. Adjusted revenue totalled $9.2m. Four of the six mobile operators did not achieve a positive adjusted revenue so paid no state taxes. Of $141,088 in tax receipts, 63 per cent came from Barstool Sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook.

Sportsbooks at Kansas’s four state-owned casinos began accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms on September 1 in a soft launch. The full launch was on September 8.

See also: 16,000 transactions from Missouri blocked on first day of sports betting in Kansas