Kansas casino revenue reaches $35.3m in November

Gaming revenue increased 12.15 per cent year-over-year.

US.- The Kansas Lottery has revealed casino figures for November. Casino revenue reached $35.2, up 12.15 per cent compared to November 2023 ($31.4m) and up 7.2 per cent from October 2024.

The four Kansas casinos reported revenue rises year-over-year. Hollywood casino led the market with $12.4m, up 14.56 per cent. It was followed by Kansas Star Casino with $12.03m, up 1349 per cent. Boot Hill Casino posted $3.8m, up 5.24 per cent, and Kansas Crossing Casino $3.1m, an increase of 5.95 per cent.

For the fiscal year to date, combined casino revenue stands at $170.6m, a rise of 4.5 per cent when compared to the same period last year. Hollywood Casino has taken $65m, Kansas Star Casino $63.1m, Boot Hill Casino $19.1m and Kansas Crossing Casino $15.7m.

Kansas’s sports betting handle for November was $290.9m, a new record for the state. The handle was up from the previous best of $275.9m set in October. The handle in November 2023 was $260.9m.

Some $279m was wagered online and $11.9m in retail. Sports betting revenue was $25.5m, up 185.9 per cent year-on-year and 412.2 per cent from October. Online revenue was $24.7m, up 201.5 per cent from the same period in 2023 ($8.2m), while retail sports betting revenue was $873,172, up 15.8 per cent.