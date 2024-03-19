Kansas City Chiefs says stadium would be able to host sports betting if legalised

The team has announced renovation plans.

US.- The Kansas City Chiefs say their stadium could accommodate sports betting if Missouri legalises sports gambling. Chiefs president Mark Donovan has clarified that plans for an $800 million renovation will not include the contemplation of sports betting but said the venue could easily accommodate facilities if it becomes an option.

If voters approve a sales tax extension on April 2, the team will renovate the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and the grounds of the Harry S. Truman Sports Complex. Work would be completed for 2030 or 2031.

