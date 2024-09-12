Kambi Group signs multi-year online sportsbook partnership with Brazilian operator KTO Group

This new partnership aims to strengthen Kambi’s position in the LatAm market.

Press release.- Kambi Group has signed a multi-year agreement to power the online sportsbook of KTO Group, one of Brazil’s leading online betting and gaming operators. Under the terms of the agreement, KTO will replace its existing third-party sportsbook provider with Kambi’s flexible turnkey sportsbook.

“Proven to deliver for operators across Latin America, Kambi’s scalable and stable sportsbook technology has a strong track record of delivering a leading product for partners in highly regulated markets,” the company said.

Kambi’s end-to-end sportsbook solution also includes its AI-powered trading capabilities, comprehensive odds coverage of Latin America’s most popular sports and an award-winning Bet Builder with live and cash-out functionality.

Since launching in 2019, KTO has quickly established itself as a leading betting and gaming brand in Brazil through a mix of strategic marketing, influencer partnerships, brand ambassadors and local sponsorships. The operator is led by an experienced team of industry personnel with a deep understanding of the local betting market, enabling KTO to build a growing customer database and establish a strong foothold in the market.

With Brazil set to launch regulated sports betting market in early 2025, the agreement strengthens Kambi’s position as Latin America’s leading B2B sportsbook partner, building on its success in regulated markets across the region such as Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Werner Becher, Kambi CEO, said: “We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with KTO, one of the leading sports betting operators in Brazil. Both companies share a deep passion for delivering exceptional sports betting experiences and this collaboration will enable KTO to take its sportsbook offering to the next level. By leveraging Kambi’s advanced technology and expertise, KTO is well positioned to expand its foothold in Brazil as it prepares to launch what will become one of the world’s largest regulated sports betting markets.”

Andreas Bardun, KTO Founder and CEO, said: “Partnering with Kambi is a significant milestone for KTO. Kambi’s cutting-edge technology, combined with its understanding of the sports betting industry, will allow us to elevate our product offering and provide our customers with a best-in-class experience. We are excited to leverage Kambi’s product and expertise as we look to grow our brand in the Brazilian market.”