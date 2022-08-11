Kambi releases 2021-2022 NFL report ahead of upcoming season

Kambi’s annual NFL report features key data points, betting trends, and insights from expert traders

Press release.- Ahead of the upcoming NFL season, Kambi has released their yearly NFL report, which looks back at some interesting betting statistics that were found on the Kambi network from the 2021-22 NFL season kick-off game, all the way through the Super Bowl.

Now in its fourth year, Kambi‘s NFL Season Report highlights key betting activity trends and data gathered from across the industry’s premium sports betting supplier.

Within the report, you’ll find:

Top players, teams, and games by handle

NFL bettors’ behaviours across other leagues

Teams that bettors were backing in key states across the US

Minute-by-minute pre-game, and in-game betting activity during the Super Bowl

A look at the college football season

Insights from some of the top NFL traders at Kambi

Simon Noy, Kambi’s head of trading, said: “The NFL Season report aims to inform on what has become a sports betting juggernaut for operators. We feel that we’ve captured that thanks to the data we are able to collect from the strength of our network, and hopefully our operators and others within the industry are able to benefit from this report.”