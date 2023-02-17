Kambi Group signs a new partnership with del Lago Resort & Casino

Kambi Group will offer on-property sports betting technology and services to award-winning casino in upstate New York.

Press release.- Kambi Group plc has signed a multi-year agreement to provide its on-property sportsbook solution to del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, New York, which is owned and operated by Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”).

Del Lago Resort & Casino, the World Casino Awards winner for North America’s Best Casino and New York’s Best Casino and Hotel, will benefit from Kambi’s best-in-class sports betting products and services in its retail sportsbook.

Kambi‘s high-performance sportsbook will complement the property’s extensive gaming floor, which features more than 1,000 square feet of modern LED video screens, creating an exciting betting experience for customers.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi chief executive officer and Co-Founder, said: “We are very excited to sign del Lago Resort & Casino as our newest on-property partner in the state of New York.

“New York is a state known for its passionate sports fans and we are committed to bringing our high-quality sports betting service to the customers of one of the premier properties in the state.”

Lance Young, general manager of del Lago Resort & Casino, said: “We are very pleased to partner with Kambi and leverage their award-winning sports betting technology as we strive to continue delivering the best casino experiences possible to our customers.

“The addition of Kambi’s products and services to our retail sportsbook and modern casino floor will create an even more exciting viewing and betting experience on game days.”