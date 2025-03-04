Martha Morales named vice president and general manager of Valley Forge Casino Resort

Morales will succeed Ron Bailey, who has moved to Boyd’s Norfolk casino project.



US.- Boyd Gaming has named Martha Morales as vice president and general manager of Valley Forge Casino Resort in Pennsylvania’s, pending regulatory approval. Morales will succeed Ron Bailey, who has been appointed vice president and general manager of the company’s Norfolk casino project, in Virginia.

Morales was most recently assistant general manager of The Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. A graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, with a bachelor’s degree in Hotel Administration-Hospitality Management, she also holds an MBA from the University of Southern California. She was named one of UNLV’s 50 Most Intriguing Alumni and a Las Vegas Inc. 40 Under 40 honoree.

Morales commented: “I am absolutely thrilled to join Valley Forge Casino Resort as General Manager and couldn’t be more excited for the opportunities ahead. The dedication and passion of this team are truly inspiring, and I look forward to working together to elevate the guest experience. Communication and collaboration are central to my leadership approach, and I’m committed to fostering an environment where every team member feels empowered to contribute and share their ideas.”

In 2024, Valley Forge Casino Resort announced renovation plans. Construction on a food hall in the Pennsylvania venue is underway, with an opening expected for this year. The updated dining area will have four different concepts, including Mexican, Asian, and American cuisine, along with a specialty coffee venue.

Valley Forge Casino Resort operates 850 slot machines, and 50 table games, along with FanDuel retail and online sportsbooks and FanDuel and Stardust igaming sites.

