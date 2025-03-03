Pragmatic Play launches Free Chips promo tool

“Free Chips” adds to Pragmatic Play’s growing range of Enhance promotional tools.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Free Chips, the latest addition to its Enhance gamification suite.

Free Chips enables operators to offer customisable bonus amounts to players in a selection of Pragmatic Play’s award-winning live casino titles.

The new Enhance product is initially available across the provider’s roulette titles, including Lucky 6 Roulette, Speed Roulette 1, VIP Roulette, and Mega Roulette, with the inclusion of more live games to follow.

Designed for easy integration and seamless setup, Free Chips features automated payouts, enhancing convenience for both operators and players. All major languages and currencies are supported, and Free Chips bonuses can be set up as standalone incentives or part of integrated promotional campaigns.

Free Chips adds to Pragmatic Play’s growing range of Enhance promotional tools, which provide online casino operators with a rich selection of marketing and gamification features designed to maximise player acquisition, engagement, and retention.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Free Chips will help Pragmatic Play operators enrich the gaming experience for players by rewarding them with customisable bonus amounts in their favourite live casino games, starting with our popular roulette titles.”



