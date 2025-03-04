US lotteries announces Problem Gambling Awareness Month initiatives

The organisations are promoting the responsible gaming campaign.

US.- Like every year, US lotteries are taking part in the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) to promote Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM). This year’s theme, ‘Seeking Understanding’, aims to increase awareness of problem gambling as “a serious yet often misunderstood mental health condition”.

The Mass Lottery is hosting informational tables with educational resources provided by Mass DPH at each of the Lottery’s six claim centers. It will also work with the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health to provide responsible gambling training sessions to Lottery employees during March. The Virginia Lottery released a new public service announcement (PSA), focusing “on the importance of knowing one’s limits and not playing beyond one’s means.”

Virginia Lottery executive director Khalid Jones commented: “At the Virginia Lottery, we want to remove the stigma around gambling and put a focus on promoting responsible play. National Problem Gambling Awareness Month provides us with an opportunity to highlight resources available to Virginians who might need support in how they engage with this form of entertainment. Our goal is to encourage healthy, informed choices among Virginians who choose to gamble.”

Oregon Lottery said it would focus on increasing awareness of problem gambling and safer play in March.

Glenn Yamagata, executive director Oregon Council on Problem Gambling (OCPG), said: “Problem Gambling Awareness Month is a critical time to highlight the realities of gambling addiction and break down the stigma that often prevents individuals from seeking help. In Oregon, it provides an opportunity to recognize the impact of gambling-related harm and ensure that those affected receive the support and resources they need.”

Stacy Shaw, who leads Oregon Lottery’s Safer Play Program and is an OCPG board member, added: “This year’s PGAM theme really resonates for us. We know that stigma is one of the biggest barriers to treatment, and we’re working to normalize both safer play and help seeking in our marketing outreach.”