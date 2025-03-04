Productive networking and prize draw: the results of SBC Summit Rio 2025 for 1xBet

The 1xBet team is grateful to the SBC Summit Rio 2025 organisers and all the speakers for their engaging presentations and looks forward to going back next year.

Press release.- From February 25 to 27, the global betting company 1xBet was in the spotlight at the prestigious SBC Summit Rio 2025 forum. According to the company, a relaxed and productive working atmosphere reigned at the brand’s booth. Managers were glad to meet with partners and discuss details of cooperation with potential clients.

The 1xBet team said each exhibition participant had a unique chance to explore real cases of increasing business profitability with the help of the 1xBet affiliate program. “The brand remains one of the igaming sector leaders in Latin America and offers exclusive income opportunities,” added the team.

1xBet was one of the first companies to apply to regulate its activities in Brazil under the new legislation and had already completed the licensing process in Peru. Managers presented the benefits of working with a legal brand and shared valuable experience related to communicating with government regulators.

Traditionally, fruitful networking at the booth was enriched by a draw of valuable prizes, which absolutely all exhibition visitors could take part in. The main lucky winners got a MacBook Pro and an iPhone 16. The guests could also enjoy cocktails and have fun playing Giant Buzz Wire.

“The 1xBet team is grateful to the SBC Summit Rio 2025 organisers and all the speakers for their engaging presentations, which provided valuable insights. We look forward to seeing you at our booth next year!,” concluded the team.



