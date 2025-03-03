1spin4win shares its succes story of Don Catleone Hold and Win

The company explains how to craft engaging narratives in slots.

Press release.- 1spin4win, the game provider with over 130 classic slots, is dedicated to delivering gambling experiences with strong game mechanics. Backed by a team of industry veterans, it focuses on quality mathematics and transparent gameplay to keep players engaged.

A prime example of its approach is Don Catleone Hold and Win. For the company, this slot strikes the perfect balance between the timeless Hold and Win mechanic and an immersive, story-driven theme. According to representatives, they wanted to blend strategy, storytelling, and Art Deco flair into a game that pulls players into a 1930s underworld.

Where it all started: The concept

After the success of its online slot Lucky Robbery, they wanted to take its next title in a fresh direction, one where anthropomorphic animals would take the spotlight. This concept wasn’t new; even Walt Disney recognised that giving animals human traits made them more engaging. While Lucky Robbery was inspired by the animated film Rango, Don Catleone drew heavy influence from Zootopia, with its brilliantly stylised world.

Choosing cats as the main characters wasn’t random. They are charming, graceful, intelligent, cunning, unpredictable, and dangerous — traits that made them a perfect fit for the roaring 1920s and early 1930s, a time of cultural and technological progress, immense wealth, and the rise of the mafia.

With this foundation, the developers began shaping the world of Don Catleone, developing characters with distinct personalities. This led to the creation of three heroes: Tommy Blue — a hardened fighter with a broken heart, his legendary gun causing chaos wherever he goes. Then, Tony Green, a master of deception and negotiation, capable of turning any situation to his advantage. Finally, Ruby More, the larger-than-life mastermind — a lover of good food and a planner with an unyielding drive to execute the perfect scheme.

However, they needed a unifying identity, and that’s when inspiration struck. The company saw an opportunity to combine the mafia theme with our feline cast, drawing inspiration from gangster films. The result was Don Catleone — a name that felt both fitting and unique.

Olga Bogdanova, art director at 1spin4win, commented: “If you have an inspiring idea and a team of like-minded people, everything will fall into place.

“With Don Catleone Hold and Win, that’s exactly what happened. We were all on the same page, and it made the whole process flow smoothly.”

How Don Catleone Hold and Win took shape

The aesthetic of Don Catleone was influenced by the elegance of Art Deco, but it wasn’t the central theme of the game. The artist subtly referenced the style with elements like the intricate frame of the reels and retro touches such as classic cars, old street signs, and skyscrapers in the background. While the setting takes place in the 1920s and 1930s, they didn’t want to focus on the elitism often linked to Art Deco. Instead, they hinted that their characters might frequent luxurious locations where the style would dominate. As Art Deco is an integral part of the design code of the 1spin4win brand, the artist wanted to reflect that style throughout the game gently.

Creating the characters was where the challenge lay. They needed them to appear both menacing and charismatic, as these weren’t typical heroes but mafia figures. They explored different cat breeds, initially considering the sphinx cat for its almost villainous look. But ultimately, decided on regular street cats. This choice made the characters more relatable, and it gave them a natural charm.

To enhance their appeal and stature, the cats were dressed in suits and hats, which gave them a sophisticated presence. This combination of humble street cats dressed in sharp clothing helped balance their threatening yet charismatic sides.

Bogdanova said, “We pay close attention to every little detail of each character’s design. They are more than just figures on the screen. They became an integral part of the game’s world, adding depth to the story we were telling.”

Sound played a crucial role in shaping the mood of the game. The music was composed in-house with effects that echoed the feel of classic gangster films and nightclubs from that era. This careful selection helped capture the perfect atmosphere, blending seamlessly with the visuals and drawing players deeper into the world we created.

Why is Hold and Win the perfect fit for Don Catleone?

In Don Catleone, the Hold and Win mechanic is a standout element, according to the company. It’s a simple feature that draws players in, keeping them engaged without overwhelming them, which is why we use it in many of our games.

In the base game, landing three special casino chips triggers the Hold and Win mission, with the symbols “holding” in place. Three bonus spins follow, each offering the chance for more coins to appear, adding to the winnings and resetting the spins. As the screen fills with coins, the opportunity for the x1,000 Megapot grows closer.

The Hold and Win mechanic was chosen for Don Catleone because it fits perfectly with the high-stakes mafia theme. Each spin creates suspense, as every new coin can increase the payout, up to 50 times the bet. This mechanic adds anticipation, drawing players in as they wait for bigger rewards, much like a mafia boss risking everything for a big win.

Along with the ideal choice of the Hold and Win mechanic, the focus was set on balancing the game’s math to enhance fairness and enjoyment. By setting the RTP to 97.1 per cent and adjusting the volatility to medium, they aimed for regular wins and a rewarding experience, benefiting both players and operators.

As a conclusion, the 1spin4win team has brought creativity and careful design together in Don Catleone Hold and Win. Inspired by the mafia world, the game features memorable characters set in the 1920s-1930s underworld. The Hold and Win feature, along with its captivating sound and visuals, promises an enjoyable experience.