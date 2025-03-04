Ohio casino revenue increases year-over-year in January

Revenue totalled $77.8m and sports betting was $80.1m.

US.- Ohio casino revenue was $77.8m in January, up 3.5 per cent year-over-year but down 13 per cent from December 2024. The Ohio Casino Control Commission reported $22.6m in table revenue, up from $22.2m last January and $55.1m in slot games, up from $52.9m.

Hollywood Columbus Casino led the market with $22.1m in revenue. Table games generated $5.6m, up 38.3 per cent from January 2024, and slot revenue was $16.4m, up 5.6 per cent. Jack Cleveland Casino produced $19.6m in revenue, $7.9m from table games and $11.6m from slots. Hollywood Casino Toledo posted $18.4m: $2.8m from table games and $15.5m for slots. Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati posted $17.6m: $6.1m for table games and $11.4m for slots.

Ohio sportsbooks reported $80.1m in revenue in January, down 29.4 per cent year-over-year. Fan Duel at Belterra Park led the market with $38.8m from a $358.6m handle.