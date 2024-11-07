Kambi Group and VIP Play agree multi-year online sportsbook partnership

The partnership will see mobile gaming operator ZenSports (owned by VIP Play) leverage Kambi’s leading Turnkey Sportsbook in Tennessee with ambitious plans to enter additional markets in the future.

Press release.- Kambi Group has signed a multi-year agreement with VIP Play (VIPZ) to provide its Turnkey Sportsbook technology to US sports betting operator ZenSports across multiple markets.

ZenSports, which is owned by VIP Play (formerly KeyStar Corp), a public company that acquired ZenSports in 2022, will initially deploy Kambi’s market-leading technology in Tennessee, where it has been operational since its 2023 launch and is actively licensed to provide mobile sports betting services. The company also has ambitious plans to expand its footprint across various markets, aiming to enter several additional US states in the future.

Under the terms of the agreement, ZenSports will upgrade its current mobile sportsbook offering by leveraging Kambi’s cutting-edge Turnkey Sportsbook solution, proven to deliver speed, stability and flexibility in highly competitive markets across the globe. ZenSports aims to utilise Kambi’s comprehensive sportsbook solution to create a premium, customer-centric experience by delivering an interactive front end inclusive of market-leading customer acquisition tools.

Werner Becher, Kambi Group CEO, said: “We are excited to welcome VIP Play to the Kambi network as they adopt our trusted Turnkey Sportsbook solution. They have ambitious growth goals, and we look forward to supporting these efforts with Kambi’s market-leading sportsbook technology and services. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to empowering operators focused on creating innovative, customer-centred experiences.”

Bruce Cassidy, VIP Play CEO & chairman of the Board, said: “This partnership with Kambi is a pivotal step for VIP Play as we work towards establishing a premier sportsbook presence in the US. Kambi’s market-leading technology, and our internal ability to build proprietary technology on top of the Kambi platform, will enable us to deliver a first-class, interactive sports betting experience and a mutually beneficial partnership for years to come.”