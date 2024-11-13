Kambi Group repurchases a total of 54,000 ordinary B shares

Kambi Group has repurchased a total of 54,000 ordinary B shares as part of the share buyback programme.

Press release.- Kambi Group has repurchased a total of 54,000 ordinary B shares Between November 6 to 12 as part of the share buyback programme, within the mandate approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 20 June 2024.

According to the company, the objective of the programme is to achieve added value for its shareholders and to give the board increased flexibility with its capital structure by reducing the capital. The Programme is being carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 (“MAR”) and other applicable rules.

From the beginning of the Programme, which started on November 6, until and including November 12 2024, Kambi has repurchased a total of 54,000 ordinary B shares at a volume-weighted average price of 111.87 SEK per share.

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm by Carnegie Investment Bank AB on behalf of Kambi. Following the acquisitions and as of 12 November 2024, Kambi’s holding of its own shares amounted to 1,428,678 and the total number of issued shares in Kambi is 31,278,297 ordinary B shares. Under the Programme Kambi is authorised to repurchase a maximum of 3,127,830 ordinary B shares, up to a maximum amount of €12.0m.