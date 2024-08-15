Kambi releases 2024 Euros and Copa América report

You can download the full report from the Kambi website.

Explore trends including bet builder and bettor retention observed during two of the largest global sporting events to take place in 2024.

Press release.- Kambi has announced the release of its 2024 Euros and Copa América report, which contains data insights from Kambi’s global partner network.

The report covers the UEFA European Championship and the Copa América, showcasing trends and behaviours relevant to soccer betting. The data is collected from Kambi’s network of operators and offers insights into the tournaments and potential future impacts on soccer betting.

Key highlights in the report include:

Top markets from each tournament

Tournament round retention rates

Bet Builder growth compared to 2020 tournaments (played in 2021)

A look at esoccer betting activity during and after tournament play

The rise and rise of the Kambi Bet Builder was among the key highlights, with more than 17 million unique bet builders placed across the two tournaments.

A total of 18 per cent of bets on Euro 2024 were bet builders, up from 8 per cent on the 2020 tournament (played in 2021), a figure eclipsed by bets on the Copa América where nearly 25 per cent of all those placed were done so via bet builder.

Bettors on the Copa América also favoured larger, multi-leg combinations – Kambi data shows that 15 per cent of bet builders placed on the Copa América contained four selections, compared to around 8 per cent on Euro 2024.

Those placing bet builders were also found to be more likely to return and bet on later stages throughout the tournament, underlining the vast potential for user engagement that comes with offering a high-quality bet builder – especially one with the flexibility to enable combinations within not only the same event, but also across different events and sports.

Player props surged across the Kambi network at Euro 2024 and the Copa América, ‘player’s shots on target‘ in the top five pre-match offers on both tournaments as Kambi continues to expand its range of complex markets including ‘player to score or assist’ and ‘player to score from outside the box’.

