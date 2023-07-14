Kambi Group and Eyas Gaming enter long-term Brazilian sports betting partnership

Eyas Gaming and Kambi partnership opens door to sports betting in new markets.

Kambi strengthens its Latin American position with an agreement to power the sportsbook launch of Lance! Betting – a partnership between Eyas Gaming and leading football media site Lance!

Press release.- Kambi Group has signed a long-term sports betting agreement with Eyas Gaming, which will see Kambi power the launch of the ‘Lance! Betting’ sportsbook.

‘Lance!’ is the leading football media site in Brazil with more than 15 million active users per month, and Eyas Gaming will leverage Kambi’s sports betting technology to launch the Lance! Betting sportsbook brand in the country.

Backed by major gambling industry conglomerate Gauselmann Group and with an experienced leadership team including founding partners Michael Brady and Adam Joseph, Eyas Gaming’s partnership with Kambi affords scope to launch sports betting operations in further jurisdictions in future.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi chief executive officer and co-founder, said: “It is a pleasure to have put pen to paper on this agreement with Eyas Gaming, an operator whose management team boasts clear expertise and a passion for sports betting that mirrors our own.

“This agreement further bolsters Kambi’s impressive range of partners throughout Brazil and Latin America, and we are excited to capitalise on the rich promise this partnership holds.”

Adam Joseph, chief executive officer at Eyas Gaming, said: “We are very pleased to have signed with Kambi as we look to deliver on our sports betting ambitions and the potential of the Lance! Betting brand in Brazil.

“Kambi’s track record in Latin America and proven suite of high-performance technology made partnering with them a natural choice.”