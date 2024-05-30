Kambi goes live with LiveScore Bet in the UK & Ireland

The strategic expansion between Kambi and LiveScore Bet timed perfectly for the Euros and Copa América to deliver unique betting experiences in highly competitive markets.

Press release.- Kambi is pleased to announce that LiveScore Bet has successfully launched its new sportsbook in collaboration with Kambi in the UK & Ireland ahead of an action-packed summer of football.



Launching in one of the operator’s key markets builds on previous launches with LiveScore Bet in Nigeria and the Netherlands, with Kambi and LiveScore Bet combining to create unbeatable betting experiences in time for the Euros and Copa América.



Erik Lögdberg, Managing Director of Kambi, stated: “This launch is a significant milestone in our partnership with LiveScore Bet. Kambi is committed to delivering a flexible sportsbook product that can be customised to meet the specific needs of each operator in their respective target markets. The UK and Ireland are both highly competitive, but by leveraging the combined strengths and expertise of LiveScore Bet and Kambi technology, LiveScore Bet is uniquely positioned to create a one-of-a-kind sportsbook offering.”



Sam Sadi, CEO of LiveScore Group, added: “We are delighted to have launched in the UK & Ireland with our enhanced sportsbook product ahead of the Euros and Copa América. It was crucial we were live on time in one of our most important markets, and in collaboration with Kambi, we are incredibly excited to deliver memorable sports betting experiences for our players during these prestigious tournaments and beyond.”