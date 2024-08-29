AMUSNET: “A true legend like Stoichkov gives added value to the game”

AMUSNET’s product manager Ivan Stanev spills the beans on how new release Stoichkov #8 is winning over players with its special features and engaging design.

Exclusive interview.- AMUSNET’s Stoichkov #8 was launched at the end of May and has inspired players with its features and the presence of Bulgarian football legend Hristo Stoichkov. Focus Gaming News caught up with product manager Ivan Stanev to learn more about the game and how it’s been received.

In our conversation, Stanev highlights the game’s exciting features and the perfect timing of its release alongside Euro 2024. He said that Stoichkov holds big appeal as a player who’s given customers “lots of positive emotions”.

“Players are thrilled to see a face they can recognise and that they have admired in the past,” he says. “A true legend like Stoichkov gives added value to the game.”

As for the game’s mechanics, Stanev notes that the Expanding Wild feature attracts a lot of players, offering more opportunities for players to complete winning lines. The Gamble feature is another favourite, allowing players to risk their winnings for a chance to double them.

Stanev promises that AMUSNET has more new and exciting games to come, and he hopes to see more of games with icons of the game. “The best is yet to come from AMUSNET, and we have some exciting things prepared, potentially trying to collaborate with more sports figures,” he concludes.

Watch the full interview with Ivan Stanev on the Focus Gaming News YouTube channel.