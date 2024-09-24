Amusnet anticipates the Oktoberfest with a new slot: “Bier O’Meter”

Amusnet’s latest release includes top-notch graphics and Bavarian music-inspired sound effects.

Press release.- Amusnet has launched a new slot, Bier O’Meter, a game specially created to celebrate Oktoberfest with all beer lovers. This slot promises a fun and festive atmosphere, complemented by top-notch graphics and traditional Bavarian music-inspired sound effects.

A plethora of German-themed symbols are to be found across the 5 reels and 30 paylines of this online video slot game, which promises a true celebration of the love for beer and entertainment. Various thrilling features are available, including the Free Spins mode with an Expanding Wild and a Respin function. Collect the Wild beer symbols to fill up the Bier-O-Meter and get one Lucky Bier Wheel Spin as a reward, allowing you to win up to x100 multiplier.

Free Spins: In the event of a winning combination with 3 Scatters, the player has the opportunity to play 10 Free Spins.

Wild & Wild Respin Feature: During the Free Spins, 1, 2, or 3 Wild symbols on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th reels award a Respin. If a new Wild symbol lands on the remaining reels, the player is awarded another Respin. Up to 3 Respins are possible.

Bier-O-Meter Feature: Bier-O-Meter is a bier dispenser located on the side of the slot screen. During the Main Game, only Wild symbols that are part of a winning line can fill up the Bier-O-Meter. During the Free Spins, all Wild symbols fill up the meter. When the Bier-O-Meter is full, the player is awarded 1 Lucky Bier Wheel Spin.

Lucky Bier Wheel Spin: The Lucky Bier Wheel is divided into eight sectors. Two of them award 12x total bet of the game; two of them award 15x total bet of the game; and four of them award 10x, 25x, 50x, and 100x total bet of the game.

Buy Lucky Bier Wheel Spin: During the Main Game, the Buy Lucky Bier Wheel feature enables the player to buy one Spin on the Lucky Bier Wheel. The feature costs 16x the total bet of the game.

Buy Free Spins: The Buy Free Spins feature enables the player to buy 10 Free Spins. The feature costs 100x the total bet of the game.

Gamble: Players can play the game and multiply their winnings through the Gamble Feature.

Jackpot Cards: The Jackpot Cards bonus game is triggered at random during the gameplay to allow players to win impressive jackpots.

