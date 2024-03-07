Kaizen Gaming launches charitable foundation

The foundation aims to make an impact in every country where Kaizen Gaming operates.

Greece.- Kaizen Gaming has announced the formation of its charity organisation, the Kaizen Foundation. Solely backed by the gaming company, it aims to support non-profit organisations in every country where Kaizen operates.

Kaizen, which has the Betano and Stoiximan brands, said that the foundation already has projects slated for this year in Greece, Bulgaria, Malta, Romania and Portugal. The first project will be the €3.8m renovation of Penteli Children’s General Hospital in Athens, which will include the refurbishment of the hospital’s surgical rooms, first and ground floor clinics, fire safety systems and the renovation of outdoor areas.

Kaizen Gaming’s co-founder and CEO George Daskalakis said: “Since we embarked on Kaizen Gaming’s journey, we have seen a lot of our dreams turn into reality. We are a company with over 2,500 people across the globe. We have supported dozens of athletes trying to conquer their goals.

“Today we realise one more dream, through the establishment of the Kaizen Foundation, as we are now in the position to contribute to society in a more meaningful way than ever.

“The inauguration of the Foundation is accompanied by the largest donation we have ever made, which will drastically change for the better the lives of children, their families and the hospital personnel.”

Panos Konstantopoulos, president of the Kaizen Foundation, said: “From the moment it started operating, Kaizen Gaming has worked to make a difference in society. The creation of the Kaizen Foundation is a natural progression, the next step that allows us to implement initiatives on a larger scale, which will have an impact at an international level.”