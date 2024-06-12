Julie Harrington to depart as CEO of the British Horseracing Authority

Harrington will step down by the end of the year.

UK.- The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has announced that Julie Harrington will leave her position as CEO of the governing body at the end of this year. She will have completed four years in the position, having replaced Nick Rust in 2020. Rust now chairs the Gambling Commission’s Industry Forum.

Harrington, formerly chief executive of UK Cycling, led the BHA through a period that saw significant changes, from the relaunch of racing after the Covid-19 pandemic to organisational restructuring and strategic direction and regulatory developments. The BHA was highly critical of the government’s proposal for financial risk checks for online gambling.

Her tenure also saw the launch of the BHA’s Horseracing Industry People Board to promote the inclusion of the people who work in UK racing. The news of her departure means the BHA will need to recruit for two key positions as Joe Saumarez Smith will step down as chair at the end of May 2025. The recruitment process for a new chair has already begun. The new executive team will be responsible for finalising a new betting levy structure for UK operators.

Harrington said: “With so much now in place to develop and grow the Industry Strategy, which will secure a brighter future for British horseracing, it feels like the right time to move on and let someone else steer the sport through its next exciting phase.

“It has been a huge privilege to lead the BHA during a period of real change as the sport developed and implemented shared strategies for a sustainable future, and we have been able to speak with one united voice.

“British Horseracing is a cornerstone of our sporting and cultural heritage. I am forever thankful for the opportunity to be a part of it, both during my tenures at Northern Racing, on the BHA Board, and as CEO of the BHA. I wish it every success in the years to come.”

Saumarez Smith said: “Four years at the top of any sport demands total focus, concentration, and enormous energy. Julie has delivered all of these, even in a challenging stakeholder and political environment. The BHA Board and I fully understand why she has decided to step down now and wish her every success in her future roles.

“Julie has been a fantastic Chief Executive for the BHA and has done a tremendous amount for the industry since her appointment. We have been lucky to have her in charge, and she will be difficult to replace. I am grateful she agreed to stay on until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition as we recruit her replacement.”