Join the hunt for hidden gems in Pragmatic Play’s live game show Treasure Island

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is taking players on an action-packed adventure in its latest Live Casino game show, Treasure Island.

Guided by a treasure map, players will discover an ancient wheel lined with gems, bonus games, and instant bonuses, each varying in frequency across the 54 sectors. Bets can be placed on one or more of these segments landing before the wheel spins up and the treasure hunt begins.

Topaz, Emerald and Ruby gems, along with two instant bonuses, Wild Collector and Great Scavenger, can award instant prizes.

Boasting seven games in one, Treasure Island also includes four bonus games: John Silver’s Loot, Ben’s Lost Marbles, Billy Bones’ Map, and Captain Flint’s Treasure. Each adds its own unique atmosphere, mechanics, and rewards to the gaming experience.

Treasure Island pairs a popular and familiar exploration theme with exciting live entertainment. It joins player-favourite game shows such as Vegas Ball Bonanza and Sweet Bonanza CandyLand in Pragmatic Play’s leading Live Casino portfolio.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Treasure Island is an epic addition to Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino range. Combining seven games in one with a popular theme and fast-paced gameplay, it’s an expansive, immersive, and highly energetic game show that delivers a truly cinematic experience with rolling waves, shifting clouds, swaying trees, and other superb visual effects. Treasure Island is pure adventure.”