Ireland’s Gambling Regulation Bill retains strict advertising measures

The Select Committee on Justice has made several amendments to the Irish gambling bill passed in November.

Ireland.- The Irish parliament’s Select Committee on Justice has made several changes in the first stage of the amendments process for the Irish Gambling Regulation Bill 2022. The bill was approved in November but is now passing through a process of amendments in the Oireachtas.

However, the latest version, published on July 12, retains the proposed ban on gambling advertising, which is one of the most controversial proposals in the law. The measure has received strong criticism from the gambling sector as well as from broadcasters and some sports bodies.

The ban would cover radio and television advertising between 5.30am and 9.00pm as well as communications on social media and by text message. A different version of the bill published in December had proposed that customers be allowed to opt in to receive gambling advertising.

Penalties for breaches of the advertising restrictions would include a fine and/or up to 12 months in prison if convicted under summary conviction and up to five years in prison if convicted on indictment. Despite the strict advertising rules and a ban on free bets, the rest of the bill has largely been supported by major gambling operators.

Other measures in the bill include the creation of the new Gambling Regulatory Authority, the Údarás Rialála Cearrbhachais na hÉireann, to licence and regulate the sector. Anne Marie Caulfield is the regulator’s chief executive officer designate. The bill would also amend Ireland’s Protection of Young Persons (Employment) Act 1996 to prohibit gambling operators from employing under 18s.

