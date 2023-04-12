Iowa sports betting handle hits $232.6m in March

Sports bets were up 16.7 per cent month-on-month.

US.- The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has reported a sports betting handle of $232.6m for March. That’s a 16.7 per cent increase from February ($193.9m), but a 0.4 per cent drop year-on-year. Players spent $209m online and $23.6m at retail facilities.

Sports betting revenue (both retail and online) increased 37.8 per cent year-on-year and 67 per cent month-on-month to $19.8m. Online sports betting generated $17.5m in revenue and retail $2.3m.

DraftKings and FanDuel combined for 59 per cent of revenue. DraftKings led, followed by FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, Barstool Sportsbook and BetRivers. Iowa’s 18 operators saw their hold percentage jump from 6.1 per cent to 8.5 per cent. Tax revenue increased by 40 per cent from February to $1.29m.