Iowa sports betting handle declines 10.2% year-on-year in February

The state’s sports betting handle was $193.9m.

US.- Iowa’s sports betting handle was $193.9m in February, down 10.2 per cent from the same month in 2022 ($215.9m) and down 17.1 per cent from the $233.9m wagered in January of this year. $176.2m was spent online and $17.7m at retail sportsbooks.

Revenue reached $11.9m, up 39.4 per cent from $8.6m in February 2022 but down 27.9 per cent compared to $16.5m in January 2023. Online betting generated $12.5m, but a $597,728 loss from retail betting meant total revenue was lower month-on-month.

Diamond Jo in Dubuque, partnered with FanDuel sportsbook, remained the market leader with $4.5m in revenue from $44m in wagers. Wild Rose in Jefferson with DraftKings reported revenue of $1.9m and a $32m handle, while sister property Wild Rose Clinton, also partnered with DraftKings, registered $1.7m from $25.1m. Sports betting tax for the month amounted to $789,626.

Casino Queen in Iowa gets final approval to move to land

Queen Casino and Entertainment has announced that Casino Queen Marquette, one of Iowa’s riverboats casinos, received approval from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission to move from the Mississippi River to land.

The decision will set The Queen Casino & Entertainment’s plan in motion to move the 17,000-square-foot gambling floor ashore, including more than 400 slot machines, two blackjack tables and several other table games.