Iowa sports betting handle falls to $236.6m in January

Iowa’s sports betting handle was down 23 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has reported a sports betting handle of $236.6m for January. That’s a decrease of 23 per cent compared to January 2022 ($303.3m) but 1.6 per cent up from $229.9m in December 2022. Consumers spent $207.7m online and $25.9m at retail facilities.

Iowa’s sports betting revenue (both retail and online) increased 15.4 per cent year-on-year to $16.5m, but it fell 19.1 per cent compared to December 2022 ($20.4m). Online sports betting generated $15.3m in revenue and retail $1.3m.

Diamond Jo in Dubuque, partnered with FanDuel, posted $5.8m in revenue from $56.1m in wagers. Wild Rose in Jefferson with DraftKings reported revenue of $2m from $34.2m in bets. Diamond Jo in Worth, which also has a FanDuel sportsbook, followed with $1.7m from $25.5m. The state’s 19 casinos and 19 mobile partners paid $1.1m in taxes.

