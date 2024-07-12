Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission to discuss casino proposal in Cedar Rapids

A meeting will be held today.

US.- The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) will discuss a casino proposal in Cedar Rapids at a virtual meeting today (July 12). The meeting is open to the public.

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E) and the Linn County Gaming Association (LCGA) announced that they would jointly reapply for a gaming licence to operate a casino in Cedar Rapids after a two-year state moratorium on new gaming licences expires on June 30.

Attempts to bring a casino to Cedar Rapids failed in 2014 and 2017. On both occasions, the IRGC said a new venue would take away from other nearby casinos (there are 19 licensed casinos in Iowa). However, the commission now has new members. Linn County voters approved a measure in 2021 that allows developers to seek a casino licence for the county in perpetuity.