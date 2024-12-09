Iowa casinos and sportsbooks see revenue growth in November

Casino revenue increased by 2.9 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Iowa casino revenue reached $140.3m in November, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. That’s an increase of 2.9 per cent year-over-year and 5.4 per cent compared to the previous month. Admissions rose to 1,380,107, and the win per capita remained at $102, the same as November 2023.

See also: Iowa casino gaming revenue reaches $133.1m in October

Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino led the way with $19.6m in revenue and the highest number of admissions at 167,831. Lakeside Casino had the highest win per capita at $137, with revenue of $3.8m.

Iowa sportsbooks processed $315.2m in bets in November, a rise of 6.8 per cent from the previous month and 8.8 per cent year-over-year. This generated $30.1m in revenue, up 63 per cent month-on-month and 113.4 per cent year-on-year.