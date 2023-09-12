Introducing Bet-Insights: BetConstruct’s latest system for increased player engagement

This innovative product redefines the sports betting experience, bringing unparalleled player engagement and accuracy to the forefront.

Press release.- BetConstruct announces the launch of Bet-Insights, an innovative product redefining the sports betting experience, bringing unparalleled player engagement and accuracy to the forefront.

Crafted to enhance player recommendations and deepen user engagement, Bet-Insights provides in-match hints, entirely based on statistical data.

Starting with three major sports – football (soccer), basketball, and tennis, Bet-Insights is planning to expand its list of offerings and add more games in the meantime, including up to 10 sports and eSports.

The new customisable widget shows bettors insights into the most relevant information about each match, enabling them to make informed betting decisions and gamble responsibly. The automated system gathers and refines statistical information, including head-to-head records, recent team performances, wins, as well as the performance of favourite and underdog teams. This process enables Bet-Insights to identify matches that meet the filtering criteria, ensuring the delivery of precise and valuable suggestions.

It is a unique solution promised to eliminate the need for users of checking external sources for crucial information and decrease manual intervention, increasing player retention with one simple tool.

