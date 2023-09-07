BetConstruct adds groundbreaking features to its Business Dashboard tool

BetConstruct introduces its upgraded Business Dashboard with new and enhanced features, designed to make data-driven decisions and empower businesses.

Press release.- BetConstruct introduced new and enhanced features to its Business Dashboard tool. Along with the main characteristics, the tool has been enriched with a set of powerful features that provide even more insights and data to partners from multiple sources.

One of the main benefits of the updated platform is the ability to analyse CRM campaigns and gather key metrics about customers to evaluate the effectiveness of marketing promotions.

With the newly incorporated fast and interactive data visualisation, users can now explore and analyse data more easily across various dimensions. Meanwhile, the comprehensive data integration feature allows to consolidate data from multiple sources and centralise all essential reports in one place. The updated service now also provides data verification by an in-house developed data platform adding reliability and security to the whole process.

Another notable addition to the Business Dashboard is the customisation and consultation possibilities. Businesses can now tailor the dashboard to their specific requirements with the help of in-house analyst experts who will guide companies to use the maximum potential of the tool.

The new additions combined with existing payments, betting and player acquisition features make the Business Dashboard the ideal tool for partners to make effective business decisions and have more control over their metrics.

