Deadwood sports betting handle passes $1m in October

US.- Deadwood’s sports betting handle passed $1m for the first time in October, according to the Deadwood Gaming Association. Players bet $1.02m, up 19 per cent compared to October 2022. About half the bets were placed on professional football.

The spend on casino gambling was $132.38m, down slightly year-on-year. Players spent $123.72m in slot machines, and $7.63m in table-game. Casinos kept about $12m after paying winnings. Taxes for state government and local governments in Lawrence County totalled $1.11m.

The city of Deadwood is the only territory in South Dakota with legal gambling. Sports betting has been allowed in Deadwood since 2020 but players must be at a Deadwood casino.