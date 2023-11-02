Inspired signs agreement with Caesars Digital

The Dutch regulator said it was pleased with the level of response.

Inspired Entertainment will create hybrid dealer products for Caesars Palace Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook.

US.- Gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has announced an agreement with Caesars Digital to create Hybrid Dealer products for Caesars Palace Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook. The games use virtual CGI, green screen technology and footage of real dealers.

Brooks Pierce, president and chief executive officer of Inspired, said: “We are excited to be working with Caesars to bring these revolutionary Hybrid Dealer products to their players. Hybrid Dealer is a whole new category of games, and through our advanced technology, Caesars will be able to provide realistic experiences to their players without the expense and effort of dedicated studios and staffing.”

Matt Sunderland, senior vice president and head of iGaming at Caesars Digital, added: “We are always looking for new ways to enhance the player experience and for ways to keep our players engaged. Inspired’s Hybrid Dealer technology provides a customizable gaming experience that is second to none and allows our players to enjoy the thrill of our iconic Caesars destinations in a whole new way. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to providing the best online casino experience for our players through cutting-edge offerings.”

Last month, Inspired Entertainment and BetMGM announced the launch of MGM Bonus City, an online Hybrid Dealer game. It’s available in New Jersey and is expected to launch in Pennsylvania and Michigan in the near future.