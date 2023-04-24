Inspired partners with Fanduel to launch igaming content in Michigan

FanDuel will launch Big Fishing Fortune, Big Santa Fortune, Gold Cash Free Spins and Big Spin Bonus.

US.- The gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has announced that it has partnered with Flutter’s FanDuel to launch igaming content in Michigan. FanDuel will launch four of Inspired’s titles: Big Fishing Fortune, Big Santa Fortune, Gold Cash Free Spins and Big Spin Bonus, Inspired’s top performer in the North American market.

Brooks Pierce, president and chief executive officer of Inspired, said: “We are thrilled to partner with FanDuel in Michigan to deliver premium igaming content. This agreement adds another operator we have partnered with in Michigan, making it seven in total.

“Michigan remains a very important market for us, as we have reached over 90% market coverage through our partners, and which now represents our biggest US state. It is a pleasure to work with the FanDuel team, and we congratulate them on this exciting launch.”

Asaf Noifeld, managing director casino of FanDuel, added: “We are thrilled to once again partner with the Inspired team to provide players with best-in-class iGaming content in Michigan. We began our partnership with Inspired through our launch in Ontario to great success, and we are excited to expand that partnership now in Michigan, one of the largest igaming states.”

Inspired Entertainment recently launched its igaming content with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in the state of Pennsylvania. Content includes Big Spin Bonus, Big Bonus, Big Fishing Fortune and Gold Cash Free Spins.

Earlier in April, Fanduel expanded its partnership with Spotify through a multi-year agreement with the sports-themed programming The Ringer. The Ringer has started producing content for FanDuel TV, which debuted yesterday. It will license select video podcasts to FanDuel TV, both new shows and adapted existing shows.

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $216.4m in March

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $216.4m in gross internet casino gaming and sports betting receipts in March. That’s an increase of 26.7 per cent compared with February.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that March internet gaming gross receipts were a Michigan record of $171.8m, surpassing the previous record of $153.7m set in January. Gross sports betting receipts totalled $44.6m. The numbers compare to $131.7m and $30.5m in March 2022.