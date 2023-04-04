FanDuel expands partnership with The Ringer

Spotify’s sports-themed programming has started producing content for FanDuel TV.

US.- Fanduel has expanded its partnership with Spotify through a multi-year agreement with the sports-themed programming The Ringer. The Ringer has started producing content for FanDuel TV, which debuted yesterday. It will license select video podcasts to FanDuel TV, both new shows and adapted existing shows.

Some of the shows that will be presented are Beyond the Arc with Kevin O’Connor, who will give his opinions on the NBA; Through The Ringer, hosted by Tate Frazier with sporting stories of the day; East Coast Bias, dedicated to sports betting; and, Fairway Rollin, with Joe House and Nathan Hubbard discussing on golf and golf gambling.

Geoff Chow, managing director of The Ringer, said: “We’re thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership to include creating content for FanDuel TV. It’s exciting to bring The Ringer’s signature blend of enthusiasm and expertise to this new audience.”

Mike Raffensperger, chief commercial officer at FanDuel, added: “We are extremely excited for this partnership and further strengthening our relationship with The Ringer. They are home to one of the strongest podcast networks in the world and FanDuel TV can help define a new medium for distributing its content. FanDuel TV is the perfect platform to showcase The Ringer’s top personalities, broaden their audiences and become flagship programming for the network.”

Last year, FanDuel signed a deal with One Championship to broadcast the martial arts organisation’s events on FanDuel TV. The first event broadcast was One 164: Pacio vs Brooks on December 3.

FanDuel Group confirmed the launch of its FanDuel TV service in August 2022. It includes a distributed linear cable television network and OTT platform FanDuel+. The service became the first linear/digital network dedicated to sports betting content.