Inspired extends partnership with bet365 for virtual sports content

Inspired will supply bet365 with a range of licensed virtual sports games.

US.- The gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has extended its long-term deal with online gambling operator bet365 to provide virtual sports content. Inspired will supply bet365 with its most recent products, including a range of licensed virtual sports games.

Inspired Entertainment offers products for basketball, football and women’s soccer, and plans to launch virtual products for baseball.

Brooks Pierce, president and CEO of Inspired, said: “We are extremely pleased to continue our long-term partnership with bet365, the world B2C leader in Virtual Sports, offering up more than 30 channels of Inspired content around the world. They were the first operator to offer our Multi-Stream Matchday and Basketball products. We’re thrilled for them to be one of the first operators to take our latest licensed products to grow their popular Inspired Virtual Sports portfolio.”

Inspired Entertainment has partnered with Flutter’s FanDuel to launch igaming content in Michigan and has launched its igaming content with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in the state of Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, bet365 has launched in Iowa through an agreement with the Casino Queen Marquette riverboat casino. It’s the operator’s fifth US state after Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.