Inspired Entertainment names Rafael Brunacci as business development director for LatAm – Virtuals

Brunacci will lead virtual sports growth initiatives in the region.

US.- The B2B provider Inspired Entertainment has appointed Rafael Brunacci as its new business development director for LatAm – Virtuals. Brunacci will lead the company’s growth initiatives in Latin America, concentrating on expanding its Virtual Sports footprint.

Brunacci has a background in the igaming industry, payment services, and esports. Inspired said he brings the ideal mix of skills to drive its virtual business in LatAm, “with a specific focus on the imminent regulated market opening in Brazil.”

Rafael served as business development manager for LatAm at Oddin.gg aand business development manager LatAm at CoinsPaid. His experience also includes roles at Intralinks and Prudential Financial.

Ian Freeman, chief commercial officer – Virtual Sports at Inspired, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rafael to the Inspired team. Rafael brings a dynamic blend of experience in the iGaming industry, payment services, and eSports, which is instrumental as we expand our Virtual Sports offerings across LatAm. As a native Brazilian, fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, his ability to navigate complex market environments makes him exceptionally qualified to drive growth and engagement in this critical region.”

Brunacci commented: “I am excited to join Inspired and contribute to the Company’s continued expansion in LatAm. Inspired’s commitment to innovation in gaming technology aligns perfectly with my background, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to foster growth, support clients, and drive the adoption of Inspired’s Virtual Sports products in the region.”

Inspired Entertainment recently named James Richardson as chief financial officer and chief accounting officer. He will start the role on January 1, 2025.