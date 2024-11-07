Inspired Entertainment names James Richardson as chief financial officer

Richardson has also been appointed chief accounting officer.

US.- The B2B provider Inspired Entertainment has appointed James Richardson as chief financial officer and chief accounting officer. He will start the role on January 1, 2025.

Richardson joins Inspired from Manchester Airports Group (MAG) in the UK, where he most recently served as group commercial finance director and finance director, overseeing financial operations for London Stansted and East Midlands airports. Before that, he worked as the global finance director for William Hill’s online betting and gaming business. He also held senior financial positions at DFC Global Corp. and Global Payments. He began his career at PwC.

Brooks Pierce, CEO of Inspired, said: “We are thrilled to welcome James to the Inspired Entertainment team. James’s extensive background in financial reporting and governance for both US and UK publicly listed businesses, his strong financial management and his proven track record for driving growth, value creation, and technical accounting expertise make him an ideal fit for our company as we continue to execute our strategic initiatives and deliver value to our shareholders.

“The combination of James’s leadership and experience across multiple sectors, particularly the gaming industry, will allow him to make an immediate contribution.”

Richardson commented: “I am excited to join Inspired Entertainment and contribute to its next phase of growth. I look forward to working with the talented team at Inspired to build on the Company’s strong foundation and its ongoing expansion of its digital vertical in order to drive continued growth and success.”

