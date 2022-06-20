Inspired Entertainment launches new online slot games

The gaming supplier has announced the launch of five new slot games.

US.- The Gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has unveiled five new online and mobile slot games. Its summer releases are Grizzly!, Gold Cash Big Spins, Big Egyptian Fortune, Chilli Prize Pots, and Big Wheel Bonus.

Inspired says the games “encompass a variety of themes, mechanics, and gameplay styles to attract and entertain a breadth of players, offering them an assortment of premium igaming options.”

Chief product officer Steve Collett, said: “Inspired is launching into the summer season with a variety of new titles, bringing back and extending our successful ‘big’ mechanics in three of the five releases including Gold Cash Big Spins, Big Egyptian Fortune and Big Wheel Bonus.

“We’re offering players an exciting Free Spins Bonus featuring Prize Pots in our fun, Mexican-themed game, Chilli Prize Pots, and a high volatility Free Spins game in our North American style slot, Grizzly! “We are confident these sizzling hot games will deliver fun, thrills, and excitement to players this summer, along with additional exciting titles arriving each and every month throughout 2022.”

In May, Inspired recieved an interactive gaming manufacturer licence in Pennsylvania and said it expects to launch in the summer. Previously, the firm announced the launch of its online gaming games in Connecticut with DraftKings.

Inspired Entertainment launches first ilottery game via Loto-Québec

Inspired Entertainment has also announced the launch of its first ilottery game in partnership with Loto-Québec. Pharaon Réaction was created especially for Loto-Québec and combines the Loto-Québec branding with the mechanics of Inspired’s Scarab Treasures Interactive game.

Brooks Pierce, Inspired president and COO, said: “We are thrilled to debut our first entry into the burgeoning iLottery market. We have longstanding relationships and extensive experience in the global lottery market and we continue to view iLottery as a significant potential growth opportunity, poised to see higher adoption by lotteries worldwide.”

See also: Inspired receives supplier licence in Ontario