Inspired receives igaming licence in Pennsylvania

The company will offer its content to licensed online operators in Pennsylvania.

US.- Inspired Entertainment has been authorised to operate in Pennsylvania after receiving an interactive gaming manufacturer licence. Inspired will be able to offer its games to licensed online operators serving the state. It expects to launch in the summer of 2022.

Brooks Pierce, president and chief operating officer at Inspired, said: “Pennsylvania is one of the largest iGaming states in North America and we are excited to add it to our North American geographies, which already includes New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, Quebec, and Ontario.

“Many of the licensed online operators in Pennsylvania are already Inspired customers in other jurisdictions, which should allow for us to launch our top-performing content quickly and seamlessly into the market. With the growing popularity of our content, increased brand awareness, and rapid speed to market, we are confident we are well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity.”

Lorne Weil, executive chairman, added: “We have had a strong start to the year, generating year-over-year revenue growth across our business units, while also laying the groundwork for the long-term growth and profitability of our business.”

“We continue to be encouraged by the trends and demand in our online and land-based businesses and remain extremely excited about our North American strategic growth initiatives.”

Inspired Entertainment launches igaming content with GAN

Inspired Entertainment‘s igaming content went live in Michigan with the gaming software provider GAN. As the platform is employed by many companies, Inspired’s partnership with GAN gives it access to numerous operators across multiple US jurisdictions.

Brooks Pierce, president and COO of Inspired said: “Multiple top igaming operators in the US use GAN’s platform and we are excited to collaborate with the GAN team.

