Ernest Lewicki, Infingame: Where are the next growth opportunities in 2025?

Infingame’s Head of Sales, Ernest Lewicki, offers his predictions on what trends will reshape the igaming industry as we enter a new year and how the aggregation platform is positioning itself for future growth.

Opinion.- The igaming industry thrives on evolution. Every year, we see new technologies, shifting player preferences and emerging markets that continue to reshape the igaming landscape.

While working at Infingame in 2024, I’ve had the privilege of observing these unfolding trends firsthand and helping our partners navigate this dynamic environment. Looking ahead to 2025, I believe we’re approaching some very exciting developments in LatAm.

Riding the LatAm wave

It’s no secret that the continent has been a hotbed of activity in igaming over recent years, and I see no sign of this slowing down. The region’s appetite for online gaming is only growing, driven by a young, tech-savvy population and increasing internet penetration.

Markets such as Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico have become focal points for operators seeking new opportunities to expand their footprint into new markets and engage with players around the world.

But while the potential is vast, succeeding in Latin America requires more than just entering the market. It demands a deep understanding of the region’s unique characteristics.

One of the key mistakes that we’ve seen many operators and suppliers make is to assume that all markets across Latin America are the same. This could not be further from the truth. Latin America is not a homogenous region – each country has its own factors that influence the ways in which players engage with gambling, from language to socioeconomic considerations.

At Infingame, we’ve worked closely with operators to develop content, integrate preferred payment methods and navigate the complex regulatory landscapes that are both localised to each market and personalised to each operator’s requirements.

It’s an understatement to say that Latin America has undergone tremendous growth in 2024. Data from H2 Gambling Capital estimates that the region’s gambling market could hit $2.5bn by the end of this year, rising even further to $3bn by 2028 – largely driven by the regulation of Brazil, combined with sustained growth in the Mexican, Argentine and Colombian markets.

In 2025, I predict that we’ll see many more countries across the region formalising regulations, creating a prime environment for growth.

Brazil is already on the cusp of regulating online gambling, and other countries, such as Chile, are expected to ‘go live’ in the coming year. Operators who invest early in building trust and brand recognition will reap the rewards as competition intensifies.

For Infingame, this means continuing to provide the tools and insights our partners need to stay ahead—whether it’s tailored content offerings, scalable infrastructure, or localised marketing strategies.

Gamification will reign supreme

As player acquisition costs continue to skyrocket, many operators are turning their attention towards new and innovative ways to retain their existing players.

Gamification is giving a huge edge for brands looking to enhance the players’ experience with tools such as tournaments, leaderboards and bonuses. This is a trend that we have seen throughout 2024 and no doubt will continue to see in 2025 as gamification becomes a staple of the igaming experience.

From a content perspective, today’s players want more than just spinning reels—they crave competition, community and a sense of accomplishment. Tournaments and leaderboards tap into these desires, turning gaming into a social and interactive experience.

At Infingame, we’ve already seen how these features can dramatically boost player retention and session times. But engagement doesn’t stop at tournaments.

Gamification features like achievements, badges and personalised challenges will become increasingly important in fostering loyalty – especially if they are paired with bespoke content.

For operators, the key will be integrating these tools seamlessly into their offerings. The days of generic, one-size-fits-all promotions are numbered. Success will lie in creating bespoke experiences that resonate with players on an individual level.

Setting a new standard

Last but not least – and arguably the most important – individuality, personalisation and localisation will define the iGaming industry in 2025. Players are no longer satisfied with ‘carte blanche’ content; they expect experiences that are tailored to their preferences, behaviours and cultural context. We’ve seen this in industries such as entertainment, with brands like Spotify and Netflix leading the way in delivering suggestions that are based on your unique preferences.

For the iGaming industry, personalisation has been a buzzword for years. We’ve seen many panel sessions discuss how we can adapt games and casino lobbies to suit each individual player.

But in 2024, and going into 2025, personalisation will be much more than just a conversation starter – it will be a reality. With advances in data analytics and AI, we can continue to recommend games based on past play history and also customise bonuses and promotions. The possibilities are endless.

At Infingame, we’re investing heavily in tools that allow our partners to harness the power of personalisation. By analysing player data, operators can create targeted campaigns that resonate on a deeper level, driving engagement and loyalty.

Localisation, on the other hand, is about understanding the nuances of different markets. It’s not enough to translate a game into another language; you need to adapt every aspect of the experience, from payment options to game themes. For example, in Latin America, we’ve found that players gravitate towards games with local cultural references and folklore themes.

In 2025, operators who prioritise personalisation and localisation will pull ahead of the pack. Players want to feel seen and understood, and these strategies are key to delivering that.

Looking forward

As we move into 2025, the iGaming industry is poised for another year of transformative growth. Latin America’s rise, the proliferation of engagement tools as well as the push for personalisation and localisation are just a few of the trends shaping the future.

At Infingame, we’re excited to be at the forefront of these changes. Our mission has always been to empower our partners with the tools, technology, and insights they need to thrive in a competitive landscape. Whether it’s helping operators break into new markets, optimising player engagement, or delivering personalised experiences, we’re committed to being a trusted partner every step of the way.