Indiana sports betting handle reaches $361.6m in May

Sports betting spending fell for the second consecutive month.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle was $361.6m in May, up 27.6 per cent from last year, but 8.2 per cent behind the $393.9m wagered in April. Spending fell for the second consecutive month.

The Indiana Gaming Commission reported that the state’s 16 retail sportsbooks and 12 sports betting apps generated a combined $39m in revenue, an increase of 5.1 per cent from April and 15.4 per cent higher than the $33.8m generated in May 2023.

Basketball was the most popular sport to wager on, generating $97.2m in bets, while $73.7m was wagered on baseball, $1.7m on American football, $86.7m on other sports and $102.1m on parlay bets. Tax totalled $3.7m, lifting the year-to-date total to $19m.