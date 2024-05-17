FanDuel becomes sportsbook partner of Indiana Fever

FanDuel will participate on the basketball team’s social media and digital platforms.

US.- FanDuel has become sportsbook partner of the Indiana Fever. It will have a presence on the basketball team’s social media and digital platforms and in-arena LED signage. The company’s logo will have premier placement on the Fever court baseline during most home games this season.

Jennifer Matthews, vice president of Brand Strategy at FanDuel, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Indiana Fever and look forward to engaging their passionate fans with our industry-leading product. As an Official Sportsbook Partner of the WNBA, we’re already seeing unprecedented levels of excitement for this season from our customers, and we can’t wait to support the Fever all season long.”

Allison Barber, president of the Indiana Fever, added: “We are thrilled to welcome FanDuel as an Official SportsBook Partner. As we look ahead to this historic season, our 25th anniversary season, we are excited about the opportunities this partnership presents to deliver engaging and unique experiences to our rapidly expanding Fever fan base.”

In April, FanDuel’s sports betting app and website launched in Washington DC.

Indiana sports betting handle reaches $393.9m in April

Indiana’s sports betting handle was $393.9m in April, up 22.6 per cent from April 2023 and down 21.4 per cent from March 2024. Basketball was the most popular sport to wager on, generating $121.5m, while players spent $67.7m on baseball, $2.9m on football, $84.8m across other sports and $116.8m on parlay bets.

Taxable adjusted gross revenue was $37.1m, up 26.2 per cent up from April 2023 but down 5.8 per cent from March. Tax generated from sports betting reached $3.5m.