Indiana sports betting handle reaches $298.2m in June

Sports betting spending fell for the third consecutive month.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle was $298.2m in June, up 33.1 per cent from last year, but 23 per cent behind the $361.6m wagered in May. Spending fell for the third consecutive month.

The Indiana Gaming Commission reported that the state’s 16 retail sportsbooks and 12 sports betting apps generated a combined $30.5m in revenue, up 56.4 per cent from last year but 21.8 per cent behind May’s $39m. As the only major league in action, baseball was the most popular sport to bet on, drawing $83.5m in wagers. Betting on basketball was up 38.3 per cent year-on-year to $33.3m. Operators paid $2.9m to the state during June.

The handle for the year to date stands at $1.11bn.