Indiana casino revenue reaches $211m in May

The Indiana Gaming Commission has reported a 10 per cent increase year-on-year.

US.- Indiana’s 13 casinos generated $211m in adjusted gross revenue in May, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission. The figure was up 10 per cent year-on-year and 8 per cent compared to April. Slot revenue was $176m, while the table win reached $38.2m.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary took $37m AGR. It was followed by Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville with $27.7m and Caesar’s Southern Indiana in Harrison County with $22m. The state collected $60.2m in tax revenue.

Sports betting in Indiana

Indiana’s sports betting handle was $361.6m in May, up 27.6 per cent from last year, but 8.2 per cent behind the $393.9m wagered in April. Spending fell for the second consecutive month.

The Indiana Gaming Commission reported that the state’s 16 retail sportsbooks and 12 sports betting apps generated a combined $39m in revenue, an increase of 5.1 per cent from April and 15.4 per cent higher than the $33.8m generated in May 2023.