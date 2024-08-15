Indiana sports betting handle reaches $261.1m in July

The handle increased 28 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle was $261.1m in July, up 28 per cent year-over-year and down 12.4 per cent from June. According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, sportsbooks took $29m in adjusted gross revenue, up 25 per cent year-over-year and down 4 per cent compared to June.

Of the total bets, online sports betting accounted for $254.7m and in-person casinos $6.2m. The state collected $2.76m.

DraftKings led online operators with a handle of $94.4m and a 10.4 per cent hold. FanDuel generated $10.5m in revenue from a $78m handle, BetMGM $2.5m from $25.4m, Caesars $1.7m from $16.1m and bet365 $1.2m from $13.1m. Baseball was the most popular sport to bet on, accounting for $73.8m wagered.

BlueBet ends contract with Horseshoe Hammond in Indiana

Online betting provider BlueBet Holdings’ Bluebet Indiana subsidiary has ended its market access partnership with Caesars’ Horseshoe Hammond as it focuses on Iowa, Colorado, and Louisiana following a strategic review.

The company said in a statement: “As previously announced, BlueBet has commenced a strategic review of its US operations. While the review remains ongoing, in the immediate term the company has decided to focus on its three existing US B2C markets of Iowa, Colorado, and Louisiana while continuing to roll out its B2B Sportsbook-as-a-Solution offer.”