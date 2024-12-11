Detroit casino revenue reaches $108.35m in November

Table games and slots generated $106.44m.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos generated $108.35m in revenue for November, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slots generated $106.44m, up 40.1 per cent year-on-year. The rise was at least partly due to strike last year.

November’s monthly revenue was 2.7 per cent higher when compared to the previous month. MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 46 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 31 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 23 per cent. MGM’s revenue was up 60.6 per cent year-on-year at $49.2m, while MotorCity’s revenue increased 34 per cent to $33m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown saw revenue increase by 16.8 per cent to $24.1m.

The three Detroit casinos paid $8.6m in gaming taxes to the State of Michigan, up from $6.2m in the same month last year. The casinos also submitted $13.2m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

As for sports betting, the three Detroit casinos took $20.99m in bets. Total gross receipts reached $1.9m. Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) were down by $1.2m year-on-year and up by $2.7m when compared to October 2024.