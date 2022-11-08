Indiana Gaming Association to host mid-year conference at Arizona’s We-Po-Ka Casino

The event, which will include panel and roundtable discussions, will take place from November 14 through 16 at the venue in Arizona.

US.- The Indian Gaming Association (IGA), an intertribal national coalition of 254 federally recognized Tribal Nations dedicated to preserving tribal sovereignty and gaming, will host the 2022 Mid-Year Conference at the We-Po-Ka Casino, in Arizona. The event will take place from November 14 through 16. The conference will include panel and roundtable discussions and a golf tournament to kick off the gatherings of Tribal leaders and gaming experts.

Several topics will be discussed during the conference, including The Fort McDowell Casino Raid, the first year of sports betting in Arizona, and the future of sports betting in California. The IGA also will host a golf tournament, along with celebrity guest John Daly on November 14 at the We-Ko-Pa Golf Club.

Indian Gaming Association Chairman Ernie Stevens Jr. said: “We are thrilled to regroup at the Mid-Year Conference quickly after the election to ensure we are well positioned to protect tribal sovereignty with the forthcoming new Congress, local and state elected officials.

“This gathering will give us an opportunity to discuss the outcomes in California’s ballot measure on online sports betting, the first year of sports betting in Arizona, and current federal politics and policies impacting Indian Country.”

Arizona sports betting handle reached $361m in August

Arizona’s retail and online sportsbooks accepted $361m in wagers in August, an increase from $288.2m in July, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). Revenue from Arizona sports betting was $36.3m, with a hold percentage of 10 per cent, an increase from July’s 7.9 per cent win rate.

After subtracting free bets and promotions, sports betting operators saw $27.7m in adjusted revenue, paying $2.76m in taxes, based upon the state’s 8 per cent tax rate on retail and 10 per cent for mobile wagering.