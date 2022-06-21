Ernie Stevens, chairman of the Indian Gaming Association, one of 46 experts appearing at iGB Live! Conference

The iGB Live! Conference is being held across the 6th and 7th of July in Amsterdam.

Press release.- “Take home the blueprints to success” is the invitation being extended to delegates attending the iGB Live! Conference which is being held across the 6th and 7th July at the RAI Amsterdam. The content-rich programme will feature 46 speakers who will be providing expert insight on key business-centric topics delivered using a range of accessible formats including panel discussions, key notes and fireside chats.

Previewing the Conference Naomi Barton, Portfolio Director responsible for the iGB brand said: “The team has done superbly well in bringing together many of the foremost industry influencers and thought leaders to share their insight. We are honoured to be hosting Ernie Stevens, Chairman of the Indian Gaming Association and Victor Rocha, Editor/President of Pechanga.net/Victor Strategies. Tribal Casinos, which are responsible for more than half of US gaming revenues, hold the keys to market access in many North American states that are either already regulated or on the cusp of being regulated. The discussion will explain how the commitment to the community rather than shareholders underpins the vision of tribal gaming outlining how partnership strategies are critical to achieving market entry.”

She added: “The Conference will open with an update for the iGaming industry delivered by Chris Harrison, Google’s Industry Head – Financial Trading and EGaming. We have panels dedicated to mobile UX in the US market, an examination of how Ontario’s restrictive model can inspire more creative and loyalty-building marketing for other regulated markets and a debate on the UK’s long-awaited gambling White Paper featuring Wes Himes, Executive Director at the Betting and Gaming Council.”

The Conference will also explore the prospect of stake limits on online slots, the dangers of this pushing customers into the unregulated black market, the latest advertising restrictions in the Netherlands, Gamification, AI, Metaverse, NFTs, Crypto, Blockchain and how iGaming can make the most out of social media. Naomi Barton concluded: “Our delegates want strong, topical and fresh content delivered by experts and the Conference programme certainly ticks those boxes. It is set to be among the two most informative days of the year.”

iGB Live! provides a forum of opportunity for industry professionals to connect and converse with key suppliers, convert expert-led insights into actionable business growth and converge with the 4,000+ visitors and 250 exhibitors expected at what is one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming expos.

For more information and to register for iGB Live! (5–8 July, Amsterdam RAI) visit: https://www.igblive.com.